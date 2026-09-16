Saudi Arabia cuts some oil supplies to Europe

16 September 2026 19:24 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Saudi Arabia has informed some European customers that it may cancel or reduce crude oil shipments scheduled for the end of September.

The world’s largest oil exporter is facing serious logistical challenges that could affect its ability to deliver crude to international markets.

The disruption is linked to drone attacks, which forced the suspension of oil pumping through the strategic East–West pipeline to the Red Sea on September 11. The situation is further complicated by Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and ongoing security risks around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil transit routes.

Saudi state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco has declined to comment on the reports.

The developments are being closely watched by global energy markets because any prolonged disruption to Saudi oil exports could put additional pressure on crude supplies and contribute to greater volatility in oil prices. Saudi Arabia is one of the key players in the global oil market, so even temporary problems with its exports can attract significant international attention.