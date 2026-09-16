Azerbaijan and Central Asia join forces against new wave of security threats
A delegation led by Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev, Head of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has taken part in a meeting of the heads of the special services of the Central Asian states and Azerbaijan held in the Republic of Kazakhstan under the theme “Ensuring Regional Security Amid Modern Threats”.
Speaking at the meeting, Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev emphasised that President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s participation in the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia clearly reflects the strategic nature of relations between the countries. He said Azerbaijan’s becoming a full-fledged participant in this format was a historic step that would contribute to strengthening peace, stability and security in the region, adding that Azerbaijan’s relations with the Central Asian states had entered a qualitatively new stage.
The head of the State Security Service noted that regional security threats include international terrorism and religious extremism, the activities of transnational criminal groups, and the illicit trafficking of drugs and weapons, as well as modern forms of cybercrime and other threats targeting critical infrastructure. He stressed that the ability of criminal and terrorist groups to use modern information technologies to disrupt the operation of transport, communications and other vital facilities was a particularly concerning factor.
Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev expressed confidence that the atmosphere of fraternity, mutual respect and trust characterising relations between the countries would continue to strengthen.
At the conclusion of the meeting, an agreement was reached to continue close cooperation between the special services with the aim of further strengthening regional security and stability.
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