Houthis begin mining Bab el-Mandeb Strait, report says

16 September 2026 20:34 (UTC+04:00)

The report has not yet provided further details on the scale or location of the alleged mine-laying activity.

The reported development raises further concerns over the security of one of the world's key maritime chokepoints, which connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and is a major route for international shipping.

The Houthis have begun laying mines in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, Al Arabiya television channel has reported.

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