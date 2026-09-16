UK fuel price rises drive inflation

16 September 2026 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Rising prices for gasoline, diesel and airline tickets in the UK in August pushed inflation to its highest level in five months.

Annual inflation increased to 3.1 percent in August, up from 2.9 percent in July. One of the main factors behind the rise was a sharp increase in fuel prices. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has affected global oil supplies and contributed to higher energy costs. According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), gasoline prices reached their highest level in almost four years, while diesel prices also increased significantly.

Overall, motor fuel prices were around 23 percent higher than in August last year. The average price of gasoline in the UK rose by 9.1 pence per litre between July and August, reaching 161.2 pence. The ONS said this was the highest level since November 2022, when global energy prices rose sharply following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Airfares also contributed to the increase in inflation. Ticket prices rose during the peak of the summer holiday season, when millions of people travelled both within the UK and abroad.

Higher fuel and travel costs can have a wider impact on the economy because they can also increase the cost of transporting goods and providing services. As a result, consumers may face higher prices not only at petrol stations and airports but also in shops and restaurants.