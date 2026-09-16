Minister Bolat puts Türkiye’s economic transformation at heart of Ahilik celebrations

16 September 2026 20:18 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

By News Centre

Türkiye’s Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has highlighted the services provided by municipalities run by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), speaking at the opening ceremony of Ahilik Week and the traditional “Şed Kuşanma” ceremony organized by Esenler Municipality at Esenler Dörtyol Square.

Bolat noted that this year marks the 39th edition of Ahilik Week celebrations.

“The word Ahilik literally means brotherhood, but it also refers collectively to our tradespeople, craftsmen and merchants who breathe life into the economy and form its backbone and driving force. The Ahi, meaning brothers, contribute to the economy through their production, pay taxes and create employment for our people. Through these activities, they play a very important role in supporting the livelihoods of their families,” Bolat said.

The minister said Türkiye currently has 2.263 million tradespeople and craftsmen, compared with 1.3 million when the first count was conducted in 2005.

“Approximately 1 million more have been added since then. This is related to the growth of the economy. If there is no investment in a country, if there is no production and if trade slows down or declines, then economic activity is also shrinking, which means the country’s economy is contracting,” he said.

Bolat said AK Party governments had overseen major services and developments across a wide range of fields, including the economy, public administration, education, healthcare, the environment, culture, arts, sports, agriculture, industry, services and transportation.

He described the government as having been instrumental in what he characterized as major economic achievements, saying:

“As of the middle of this year, over 23 years, we have increased national income from $238 billion to $1.7 trillion, per capita national income from $3,600 to $18,500, and goods exports from $36 billion to $280 billion. With Allah’s help and with the support and prayers of our nation, together we have achieved this and made Türkiye one of the world’s top five or top 10 countries in industry, services and almost every sector.

“We have moved Türkiye from being the world’s 21st-largest economy to the 16th-largest economy. Every effort has been made to ensure that all segments of our society and population benefit from this. Major services have also been provided to improve living standards and bring them to a level better than those in developed countries.”

Bolat also said that, on the occasion of Ahilik Week and the Tradespeople’s Festival, the government had raised the business financing support available to tradespeople to 1.5 million Turkish liras two weeks ago.

He added that financing support for setting up businesses, purchasing machinery and equipment, and replacing commercial vehicles had been increased to 3.5 million liras.

“We have provided 853 billion liras in financing support and facilities to our tradespeople over 23 years, including 480 billion liras in the last three years alone. This has been used 4.76 million times. The cost of tradespeople’s business and investment loans is 20 percent. This is about half the cost available in the market. We are working this way to strengthen our tradespeople,” Bolat said.

The minister also pointed to increases in employment, the number of vehicles and the number of people who own homes, saying these achievements had been made possible through political stability, predictability and hard work.

Bolat said Türkiye had maintained peace and stability despite difficulties in the surrounding region, adding that the country would be able to focus more closely on economic development through the “Terror-Free Türkiye” process.

He also highlighted reconstruction and rebuilding efforts following the earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş, saying the affected provinces had been brought back on their feet within three years.

Bolat said a major urban transformation program was also continuing in Istanbul. He recalled that the “Half Is on Us” campaign had been extended for another year and that the program provides support of 1.85 million liras per apartment.

The minister also pointed to the support provided to farmers, workers, retirees, civil servants, tradespeople and craftsmen to date.

“As long as God grants us life, under the leadership of our President, we will continue producing more works and services for our country. As long as our people are happy and can continue their lives in greater prosperity, well-being and peace,” Bolat said.

Bolat said Türkiye had so far succeeded in managing crises despite the wars, destruction and suffering taking place to its north, south and east.

“We will succeed together from now on as well,” he said.

Following the speeches, Esenler Mayor Tevfik Göksu presented Bolat with a painting depicting the Ahi Banner.

Şükrü Şahin, president of the Esenler United Chamber of Tradespeople and Craftsmen, presented Bolat with a handmade quilt as part of an effort to revive awareness of quilting, one of the traditional professions that is gradually disappearing.

Ahilik awards were also presented in Esenler.

The awards were presented by Bolat and Esenler Mayor Göksu to Abdullah Uğur, who was selected as “Ahi of the Year”; Mustafa Güzel, named “Master of the Year”; Asım Esen, selected as “Journeyman of the Year”; and Cemal Emirli, named “Apprentice of the Year.”

Following the ceremony, Bolat served citizens pilaf prepared as part of the Ahilik Week celebrations.

He also spoke with residents and posed for photographs with them.