HÜRKUŞ-II becomes first Turkish aircraft to receive indigenous military type certificate

16 September 2026 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

By News Centre

Türkiye has issued its first Military Type Certificate for an indigenously developed air platform following a comprehensive certification process conducted in line with international standards and carried out entirely by Turkish personnel.

For the HÜRKUŞ-II, certification activities were conducted across 12 separate certification disciplines. As part of the process, 1,790 certification requirements were verified, 950 evidence documents were technically reviewed, and a total of 153 certification tests were completed.

A ceremony held on September 11 to mark the issuance of the HÜRKUŞ-II Military Type Certificate demonstrated Türkiye’s national capabilities not only in designing and manufacturing air platforms, but also in testing them, verifying their compliance, assessing their airworthiness and completing their certification.

As a result of the work carried out for HÜRKUŞ-II, the Military Type Certificate was issued on September 9 by the Certification Board, which consists of personnel from the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) and the Turkish Air Force Command.

The certificate marks the successful completion, for the first time in Türkiye, of a military type certification process for an indigenously developed air platform that complies with international standards and relies entirely on national human resources.

Haluk Görgün, President of the Presidency of Defense Industries, emphasized that the HÜRKUŞ-II Military Type Certificate represents a strategic as well as technical milestone for the Turkish aviation industry.

In his statement, Görgün said: “September 9, 2026, is a technical as well as strategic milestone for our Turkish aviation industry. The HÜRKUŞ-II Military Type Certificate is a concrete demonstration of Türkiye’s capability to design, manufacture, test, verify and certify its own aircraft. This document is the result of intensive engineering, testing and verification efforts. We are not only developing air platforms; we are also building the technical authority, methodology and certification culture needed to verify the reliability of these platforms with our own people.

“The certification experience gained through HÜRKUŞ-II will become a lasting capability and a strong institutional memory for our future national air platforms. On the wings of HÜRKUŞ-II lies the determination of a Türkiye that has confidence in its own design, its own testing capabilities and its own technical expertise. We are determined to take this capability even further.

“I would like to thank our SSB Quality, Testing and Certification teams, the Turkish Air Force Command, the Ministry of National Defense, the TR Airworthiness and TUSAŞ teams, as well as all the engineers and experts who contributed to the process.”

The certification activities for HÜRKUŞ-II were carried out through joint technical work involving experts from different institutions.

During the process, seven experts from the SSB Department of Quality, Testing and Certification participated in the work. On behalf of the SSB, 16 certification experts from TR Airworthiness (TRUE) took part in certification panels. Five experts from the Turkish Air Force Command were also involved, while 12 certification experts from the Ministry of National Defense participated in certification panels on behalf of the Air Force Command.

TUSAŞ, the contractor for the project, contributed 40 airworthiness experts and 10 Design and Production Organization Approval experts to the work.

This brought together the expertise accumulated across different Turkish institutions and organizations within a common framework covering the certification process from design and manufacturing to verification and technical assessment.

Certification activities under the HÜRKUŞ-II Project were conducted across 12 separate disciplines. Avionics, electronic equipment, electrical systems and electromagnetic environmental effects, propulsion and fuel, human factors, cabin safety, system safety, continuing airworthiness, aircraft systems, flight performance, structural and software areas were assessed through separate certification panels.

As part of these activities, 283 panel meetings and workshops were held. A total of 225 inspections were also conducted for subcontractor companies supporting software and electronic equipment activities.

The certification process also involved the verification of 1,790 certification requirements. In addition, 950 certification evidence documents were technically reviewed and assessed by the relevant panels.

Within the scope of the verification activities defined in the certification plans, 38 laboratory tests, 71 ground tests and 44 flight tests were conducted on HÜRKUŞ-II. In total, 153 certification tests were completed across different levels of verification.

Through the testing and verification activities, the aircraft’s compliance with the relevant certification requirements was assessed on the basis of technical evidence, creating the comprehensive body of evidence that formed the basis for the Military Type Certificate.

The capabilities acquired through the project are expected to further strengthen Türkiye’s national expertise in the design, testing, verification and certification processes of future air platforms.