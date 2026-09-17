Azerbaijan Cup final to be held in Ganja for first time

17 September 2026 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Cup final will be held at Ganja City Stadium for the first time.

The decision was made by AFFA President Rovshan Najaf following a proposal by the Professional Football League.

The decisive match of the tournament will take place on May 12 next year.

The Azerbaijan Football Cup is the country's main annual knockout football competition. It was first introduced in 1936, with its modern format running since 1992.

Organized by the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), the tournament includes clubs from both the Premier League and lower divisions.

The winner earns a place in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League.

Formed in 1992, the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.