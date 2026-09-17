Opposition lawmaker: Armenia not ready to leave Eurasian Economic Union

17 September 2026 11:38 (UTC+04:00)

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Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s room for maneuvering is running out, opposition “Armenia” bloc MP and Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF Dashnaktsutyun) member Ishkhan Saghatelyan said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

Saghatelyan said Pashinyan had made different commitments during meetings in Washington and Moscow, as well as in talks with the leaders of Türkiye and Azerbaijan, and now faces pressure to clarify his position.

“I don’t think he will be able to. As a result, the country is facing a difficult choice,” Saghatelyan said.

The opposition lawmaker also recalled that during the pre-election period, the “Armenia” bloc had warned voters that Pashinyan would handle the country’s economy in the same way it had handled security issues.

“Armenia is not ready to leave the EAEU [Eurasian Economic Union], it will have serious consequences. If the price of [Russian natural] gas increases, it will be a very heavy blow for Armenia,” Saghatelyan said.

He referred to a statement by a member of the ruling party suggesting that, if the price of Russian natural gas rises, Armenia could respond by increasing the lease payment for the Russian military base stationed in the country.

“This is also an adventurism. And then they [the Armenian authorities] will quickly say that they are ready to buy [natural] gas from Azerbaijan,” Saghatelyan said.

He questioned the prospect of Azerbaijan becoming an alternative source of energy supplies for Armenia, given the long-standing tensions between the two countries.

“If the current authorities of Armenia view Azerbaijan as an alternative source of energy supplies, that says it all. How can inimical states, a threat to our state, become an alternative source of supplies of goods of strategic importance [to Armenia]?” Saghatelyan asked.