Celebrities to perform at Grape and Wine Festival [VIDEO]

17 September 2026 10:53 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Grape and Wine Festival, to be held in Shamakhi on September 19-20, will feature a varied programme of concerts and entertainment for visitors.

Several more popular performers have been added to the festival's concert lineup.

On September 19, visitors will be able to enjoy performances by popular singers Roza Zargarlı, Kazim Can and Joseph U.O, as well as DJ Kamo.

The following day, September 20, the festival stage will feature Azerbaijan's Eurovision representative Dilara Kazimova, Teymur Suleymanbayli, People's Artist Zulfiyya Khanbabayeva and DJ Kamo.

Over the two days, visitors will have an opportunity to learn more about viticulture and winemaking and explore Azerbaijan's tourism potential, alongside the festival's entertainment programme. Various competitions and quizzes will also be held on both days.

The festival will take place in the village of Meysari, Shamakhi district, and is organized by the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, Abqora restaurant and the Nasimi Gardens complex.

Now in its fifth edition, the festival aims to promote local grape and wine production, increase the export potential of wine products and raise public awareness of Azerbaijan's long history of viticulture and winemaking, as well as developments in the sector.

Various wine brands will take part in the festival and present their products at the viticulture and winemaking complex of Shirvan Wines LLC in Meysari village.

Tickets for the festival are available through iTicket.az.

For the convenience of visitors travelling from Baku, a shuttle service will operate between the capital and the festival site. Buses will depart from the Heydar Aliyev Center stop at 11:30 and return visitors to Baku after the festival.

For updates, visitors can follow the festival's official Instagram page.