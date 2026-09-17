Azerbaijan sees population increase in 2026

17 September 2026 11:26 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s population reached 10,276,566 as of August 1, 2026, increasing by 14,215 people, or 0.14 percent, since the start of the year.

It was reflected in a publication by the State Statistical Committee containing macroeconomic indicators of the country's economic and social development for January-August 2026.

According to the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, 39,269 former internally displaced people had returned to the liberated territories by August 31 under the First State Program on the Great Return to the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, approved by a presidential order dated November 16, 2022.

As a result, the total number of people living, working and studying in the liberated territories has reached 93,203.

Urban residents account for 54.3 percent of Azerbaijan’s population, while 45.7 percent live in rural areas. Men make up 49.8 percent of the population and women 50.2 percent.

In January-July, 48,954 births were registered by district and city civil registration offices under the Ministry of Justice. Compared with the same period last year, the birth rate per 1,000 people fell from 9.2 to 8.2.

Of the babies born during the period, 53.4 percent were boys and 46.6 percent were girls. A total of 1,696 twin births and 60 sets of triplets were recorded.

Meanwhile, 35,829 deaths were registered in the first seven months of the year. The death rate increased from 5.9 to 6.0 per 1,000 people compared with the same period in 2025.