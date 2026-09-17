Trump meets Armenian religious leaders at White House as peace efforts take centre stage

17 September 2026 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump met with Armenian religious leaders based in the United States and Armenia’s Ambassador to the U.S. Narek Mkrtchyan at the White House.

According to the Armenian Embassy in Washington, the meeting included discussions on U.S.-Armenia relations, the Christian and cultural ties between the two nations, religious freedom, and efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability in the region.

The participants also stressed the importance of peace and greater understanding between nations, as well as the role of faith and spiritual values in supporting these efforts.

During the meeting, the Armenian religious leaders held a joint prayer, asking for God’s blessing for the well-being and future of the peoples of Armenia and the United States, as well as for friendly relations between the two countries.

The religious leaders also expressed support for continued efforts toward peace and stability, while referring to the role of the United States and President Donald Trump in the Armenia-related peace process.