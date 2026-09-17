Kremlin: No notification from US on space arms
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday that the Trump administration did not notify the Kremlin about deploying weapons in space.
He warned that "it's all being monitored, it's all being recorded, and the appropriate conclusions are being drawn."
Earlier this week, US Air Force Secretary Troy Meink confirmed that the US deployed "on-orbit space control weapons," without going into detail. Ryabkov said that an arms race, as well as "growing risks of open conflict in outer space," can still be avoided. However, he also said that the deployment of US weapons cannot harm bilateral strategic stability contacts, "because such a dialogue does not exist."
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!