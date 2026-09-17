Kremlin: No notification from US on space arms

17 September 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday that the Trump administration did not notify the Kremlin about deploying weapons in space.

He warned that "it's all being monitored, it's all being recorded, and the appropriate conclusions are being drawn."

Earlier this week, US Air Force Secretary Troy Meink confirmed that the US deployed "on-orbit space control weapons," without going into detail. Ryabkov said that an arms race, as well as "growing risks of open conflict in outer space," can still be avoided. However, he also said that the deployment of US weapons cannot harm bilateral strategic stability contacts, "because such a dialogue does not exist."