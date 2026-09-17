Israel and Morocco move to upgrade diplomatic and commercial ties [PHOTO/VIDEO]

17 September 2026 00:34 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Israel and Morocco have agreed to take further steps to upgrade their diplomatic relationship, including elevating their diplomatic missions to full embassies and appointing ambassadors, following a trilateral summit with the United States in New York.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz took part in the meeting, which focused on strengthening Israel-Morocco relations and expanding commercial ties.

The three countries reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral relations between Israel and Morocco, with the planned elevation of diplomatic missions to full embassies representing a significant institutional step in the relationship. The two sides also agreed to appoint ambassadors.

The move builds on the restoration of formal Israel-Morocco relations in 2020 under the US-brokered Abraham Accords. The latest agreement seeks to move the relationship towards a more developed diplomatic and economic framework.

Economic cooperation featured prominently in the discussions. Israel and Morocco agreed to complete agreements on investment protection and the prevention of double taxation by the end of 2026. The measures are intended to facilitate reciprocal investment and support closer business and commercial links between the two countries.

The countries are also expected to expand direct air links. Moroccan airlines are expected to begin operating direct flights to Israel in the coming weeks, while the two governments have discussed further high-level reciprocal visits.

The New York meeting comes as the Abraham Accords approach their sixth anniversary, with the United States continuing to support the expansion of ties established through the 2020 normalisation agreements.

Sa’ar said the declaration agreed at the summit sets out practical measures for upgrading Israel-Morocco relations and stressed the historical links between the Moroccan and Jewish peoples.

The planned embassy upgrade would give the relationship a more conventional diplomatic structure, while the proposed investment and tax agreements could provide a framework for expanding economic activity.

For Washington, the trilateral meeting also provides a platform for reinforcing one of the regional relationships created by the Abraham Accords, while Israel and Morocco seek to broaden cooperation beyond political contacts into investment, business, tourism and transport.

The latest measures therefore represent a further institutionalisation of the Israel-Morocco relationship, combining diplomatic upgrades with steps aimed at making bilateral economic ties more practical and sustained.

* Photo Credit: Yuval Golan