Fidan: Israel is greatest threat to Syria's stability

16 September 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday that Israel currently represents the "greatest threat" to Syria's stability because it is threatened by "strong" neighboring countries.

"The threat with the greatest potential to destabilize Syria at the moment is Israel. Thankfully, other issues concerning Syria have been moving in a positive direction for the past two years ... But Israel doesn’t particularly like neighboring countries being strong and stable. It sees this as a threat to itself. Because of how it defines this threat, it engages in destabilizing actions against these countries," Fidan told reporters during his visit to Damascus, where he met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The Turkish foreign minister also claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "sees all the countries around Israel as threats," despite Syria only wanting to "live in peace in its region."