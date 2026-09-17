17 September 2026 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani young karate athletes secured two gold and one silver medal at the 29th Budapest Open 2026.

Organized by the Hungarian Karate Federation, the international tournament featured kata and kumite competitions for cadets, juniors, U21 and senior athletes. The event attracted a large international field, with reports putting the number of participants at more than 1,800.

Members of the children's karate team representing the Azerbaijan Karate Federation and the Sports and Health Club of the Ministry of Emergency Situations achieved strong results in the kumite events.

Chingiz Abbasov won all five of his bouts in the 24-kilogram U-8 category to claim the gold medal. Nazrin Shahmammadli also defeated all six of her opponents in the 42-kilogram U-14 category, taking first place.

Ramal Shahmammadli, competing in the 35-kilogram U-12 category, won five bouts and finished with the silver medal.

The winners were presented with trophies, medals and diplomas established by the Hungarian Karate Federation.

You can make the transition smoother by mentioning Azerbaijan's success first and then introducing the federation:

Azerbaijani karatekas have achieved notable success on the international stage, winning medals at major international tournaments as well as European and World Championships. Their achievements have helped establish Azerbaijan as a strong presence in international karate.

The development of the sport in the country is supported by the Azerbaijan Karate Federation, which was founded in 1994 and is a full member of the World Karate Federation (WKF) and the European Karate Federation (EKF).

Azerbaijan has produced a number of successful karate fighters, including five-time World Champion Rafael Aghayev, European champions Parviz Abdulkarimov, Jeyhun Aghasiyev, Rustam Madadov, Fayyaz Ildirimzade, Niyazi Aliyev and Asiman Gurbanli, as well as European Championship bronze medalists Ilaha Gasimova, Amal Atayev, Yusif Jafarov, Shahin Atamov, Rashad Huseynov and others.