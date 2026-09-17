Trump to meet Gulf leaders to discuss next phase of Iran War

17 September 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

US President Donald Trump is expected to meet with leaders and foreign ministers from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) next Tuesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York to discuss the next phase of the war with Iran, Axios reported, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

The meeting is expected to focus on US proposals for a postwar strategy as the Trump administration works on a plan for the period following the conflict. According to the sources, the administration is expected to finalize its broader “day-after” strategy after the US midterm elections.

Representatives from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman are expected to participate in the talks. The US State Department sent initial invitations on Wednesday, while the meeting could potentially be expanded to include other Arab and Muslim leaders.

The planned discussions come as Washington signals that it is seeking a path toward ending the conflict. Trump said Wednesday that he hoped the war was nearing its end and again claimed that Iran had communicated directly with the United States about reaching a deal.

The Gulf states have a direct interest in the outcome of the war. They host US military bases and have faced Iranian attacks and economic disruptions during the conflict, including interruptions to oil and natural gas exports.

For Washington, the meeting could provide an opportunity to coordinate with key regional partners on security and economic issues before a postwar framework is finalized. Energy infrastructure, shipping routes and the stability of regional oil and gas markets are expected to remain important concerns.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also wants to meet Trump in New York, although no meeting has been scheduled, according to an Israeli source cited by Axios.

The upcoming talks would continue Trump’s efforts to engage Gulf and other Arab and Muslim governments directly on major regional conflicts. The administration’s approach suggests that Washington is increasingly focusing on the political and security arrangements that could follow the current conflict, although the timing and terms of any potential settlement with Iran remain uncertain.