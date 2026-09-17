US House passes Russia sanctions bill with 100% tariff power for Trump

17 September 2026 12:09 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The U.S. House of Representatives has approved a bill imposing what American media have dubbed "hellish sanctions" on Iran and Russia. The legislation passed with 262 votes in favor and 159 against.

The bill will now be sent to U.S. President Donald Trump for his signature.

Fifty-eight Democrats supported the measure, while seven Republicans voted against it.

According to CNN, the bill was strongly backed by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who had actively advocated for it over the past year. Many Democratic lawmakers also supported the legislation.

In early August, the "hellish sanctions" bill, as it has been described by U.S. media, was approved by the Senate. The next step is for President Trump to sign it into law.

The bill would give the president the authority to impose 100% tariffs on five countries that are major buyers of Russian oil and gas. The legislation does not name the countries specifically, but India and China are among the largest purchasers of Russian energy.

Image: Reuters