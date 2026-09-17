President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva arrived in Shamakhi district

17 September 2026 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

The head of state and the First Lady visited the monument to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, erected in the center of the city of Shamakhi.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva arrived in Shamakhi district on September 17.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!