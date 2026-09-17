President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan's bilateral agenda is primarily oriented toward the countries of the Turkic world

17 September 2026 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan actively cooperates with OTS member states in a bilateral format, President Ilham Aliyev said during his meeting with security officials from OTS member states.

“We have established joint investment funds with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan,” the head of state noted, adding that the process of attracting and mobilizing mutual investments is actively ongoing.

President Ilham Aliyev also emphasized: “In other words, our country’s bilateral agenda is primarily oriented toward the countries of the Turkic world. As I have repeatedly stated in my public speeches, this is our main foreign policy priority. Among other things, I have said that the Turkic world is our family, and we have no other family.”