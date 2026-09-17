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Thursday, September 17, 2026

SOCAR completes acquisition of 10% stake in Côte d’Ivoire’s Baleine project

17 September 2026 12:54 (UTC+04:00)
SOCAR completes acquisition of 10% stake in Côte d’Ivoire’s Baleine project
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR has completed the acquisition of a 10 percent participating interest in the Baleine oil and gas development project in Côte d’Ivoire from Italian energy company Eni S.p.A. SOCAR said the transaction was...

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