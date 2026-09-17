Armenia’s new constitution text expected to be made public by year-end

17 September 2026 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenia’s new constitution text is expected to be made public by the end of the year, Armenian Justice Minister Srbuhi Galyan told reporters on Wednesday.

Galyan said work on the draft had slowed following Armenia’s parliamentary elections on June 7 and has now entered a discussion phase among various government departments.

“If you recall, there were [parliamentary] elections in our country [on June 7], and the work [on Armenia’s new constitution] slowed down a little [because of that]. Now it is in the discussion phase in various departments. The text is complete. The Constitutional Reform Council has not yet approved the text, we will have sessions soon, allowing the council members to get familiarized [with the text of the new constitution],” Galyan said.

Asked whether there were provisions in the draft that had prompted disagreements, the minister rejected the suggestion.

“I would not say that there are such points,” she said.

Galyan was also asked whether the draft constitution could be provided to parliamentary opposition forces.

“At least the parliamentary opposition forces have the legal opportunity to participate in the Constitutional Reform Council; and if they wish, they can come and participate in the council sessions. We have always wanted to include our opposition colleagues also in the process, but they have never taken advantage of that opportunity and have not participated,” she said.

The draft must still be considered and approved by the Constitutional Reform Council before the text is formally presented to the public.