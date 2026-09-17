New art school to be established in Khankandi

17 September 2026 13:28 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Khankandi is set to have a new art school as part of the restoration of social, educational and cultural infrastructure in the liberated territories.

The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the "List of subordinate institutions not included in the structure of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan", approved by Decision No. 196 dated June 17, 2014, formally establishing the Khankandi City Art School as an arts education institution under the Ministry of Culture. The same amendment also formalises the legal status of the Kurmangazy Art School in Fuzuli.

The establishment of the Khankandi Art School will help provide children and young people with access to arts education, develop their creative potential and pass the rich cultural traditions of Karabakh on to future generations.

At the initial stage, the school is expected to accommodate up to 100 students. At later stages, the number of students is planned to increase by at least three times. Alongside music, the school will offer other areas of art based on demand.

The Ministry of Culture has created a special electronic application section in the MyCulture unified personal account system to determine demand for arts education in the liberated territories.

So far, 300 people from Khankandi, Shusha, Lachin, Kalbajar, Jabrayil and Zangilan have registered. The applications will be analysed by location and speciality and taken into account when organising classes, determining specialities, and providing teachers.

The launch of the new art school in Khankandi is regarded as an important step toward complementing the Great Return process with a cultural and creative environment.