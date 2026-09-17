President Ilham Aliyev: OTS is an organization with great international authority

17 September 2026 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

The head of state noted that this is because the issues discussed in various formats address the international agenda, international security, multiculturalism, trade, transport, and humanitarian cooperation in general.

“The Organization of Turkic States is an organization with great international authority,” President Ilham Aliyev said as he received security officials of OTS member states.

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