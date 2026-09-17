Netanyahu announces bills targeting alleged defamation of IDF soldiers

17 September 2026 15:45 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced his intention to introduce two government bills targeting those he believes spread defamation about Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers.

According to The Times of Israel, the first bill would provide for the possibility of revoking Israeli citizenship for such statements. The second would increase by 20 times the maximum compensation that can be claimed in a defamation lawsuit without the need to prove damages - up to 1 million shekels ($310,000).

The trigger was a scandal surrounding the documentary "Naza" by Israeli filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor. The film received a Special Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival and is based on anonymous testimonies from 24 soldiers and intelligence officers. They claim that during operations in Gaza, the command factored in anticipated civilian casualties in advance.

Benjamin Netanyahu accused the filmmakers of portraying Israeli soldiers as war criminals.

A Channel 12 source in the IDF said that the discussion had shifted from the content of the painting to Israel's accusations of restricting freedom of speech.

Current Israeli legislation already allows citizenship to be revoked in rare cases, particularly for committing a terrorist act or treason. This requires the Minister of the Interior to submit a request, the Minister of Justice to approve it, and a court to confirm the decision.