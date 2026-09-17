Azerbaijan’s bus production rises 44.5% in first eight months of 2026

17 September 2026 15:56 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan produced 224 buses in January-August this year.

The State Statistics Committee noted that this figure represents a 44.5% increase compared with the same period of 2025. As a result, 26 units of finished bus products remained in stock as of September 1 this year.

During the first eight months of the year, Azerbaijan produced machinery and equipment, as well as automobiles, trailers and semi-trailers worth 268.3 million manats.

According to the data, machinery and equipment production decreased by 73.6% compared with the corresponding period of the previous year, while production of automobiles, trailers and semi-trailers increased by 89.3%.

Meanwhile, 1,992 passenger cars were produced in Azerbaijan in January-August, down by 380 units, or 16.5%, compared with the first eight months of last year. As of September 1, 130 finished passenger cars remained in stock.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan produced 337 tractors, which is 4.5% lower than in the first eight months of 2025. As of September 1, 6 finished tractors remained in stock.

In addition, 597 trucks were produced in the country in January-August, representing a 2.7-fold increase compared with the same period a year earlier. As of September 1, 51 finished trucks remained in stock.