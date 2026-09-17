National chess teams enter Olympiad second round

17 September 2026 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The second-round games of the 46th World Chess Olympiad, being held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, will take place on September 17.

Azerbaijan's men's national team will face the Philippines in this round. The team consists of Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Rauf Mamedov, Aydin Suleymanli, Mahammad Muradli and Eltaj Safarli.

The women's national team will take on Denmark. The Azerbaijani lineup includes Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gunay Mammadzada, Govhar Beydullayeva, Khanim Balajayeva and Gulnar Mammadova.

In the first round, Azerbaijan's men's team defeated Morocco 4-0, while the women's team beat Guatemala 4-0.

The World Chess Olympiad, held under the Swiss system over 11 rounds, will conclude on September 27.

A total of 1,032 chess players representing 208 teams are taking part in the Olympiad.