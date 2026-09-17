President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Meysari Grand Hotel & SPA complex in Shamakhi

17 September 2026 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

On September 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration of the Meysari Grand Hotel & SPA complex in Shamakhi.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!