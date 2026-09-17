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Thursday, September 17, 2026

Azerbaijan’s construction materials production rises 9% to 1 billion manats

17 September 2026 17:11 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s construction materials production rises 9% to 1 billion manats
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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The total value of production in Azerbaijan’s construction materials sector amounted to 1,005.3 million manats in January-August 2026, increasing by 9.0% compared with the same period of the previous year.

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