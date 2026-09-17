Houthi drone debris kills one in Saudi Arabia

17 September 2026 17:27 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A Saudi Civil Defense spokesperson said on Thursday that one person was killed and two were injured after a Houthi drone was intercepted and destroyed in Saudi Arabia's western Taif Governorate.

The spokesperson added that the drone debris also damaged several buildings and vehicles. The deceased individual was identified as a Yemeni national, while the injured persons are Saudi and Pakistani.

On Wednesday, Yemeni media outlets, including Saba News Agency, citing a military source, have strongly denied Saudi claims that Yemen’s Armed Forces pose a threat to Mecca or other Islamic holy sites.

“We categorically deny that there is any threat from Yemen targeting the city of Mecca or any other holy sites,” the source said.

The source also condemned what it described as “fabrication, deception, and misinformation” by the Saudi government, accusing Riyadh of spreading false reports concerning potential threats to Islamic holy sites.

According to the source, the alleged reports were intended to “distort the truth and manipulate the Muslim world.”

The Yemeni military source further described the allegations as an established tactic that it claimed Saudi authorities have used previously.

The claims come amid heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen, with the two sides issuing competing statements over military developments and potential threats to Saudi territory.