Kazakhstan proposed exporting goods to Canada

17 September 2026 19:35 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Kazakhstan has identified a list of goods that could potentially be exported to the Canadian market across 45 categories, with a total estimated value of around $255 million.

The information was announced by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Trade and Integration following a phone conversation between Minister Arman Shakkaliyev and Canada’s Minister of International Trade, Maninder Sidhu.

During the talks, the two sides agreed to develop a joint economic plan focusing on trade facilitation, investment attraction and the implementation of projects in key industries. Kazakhstan also proposed moving toward the launch of several major joint initiatives with Canadian companies.

Nuclear energy was one of the key topics discussed. Canada is prepared to share its experience in developing small modular reactors, including the Darlington SMR project, as well as its expertise in CANDU nuclear technology. The parties also discussed the potential involvement of Canadian companies in the development of Kazakhstan’s nuclear energy sector.

Other promising areas of cooperation include the mining and processing of critical minerals, agriculture and the aerospace industry. Kazakhstan is particularly interested in moving from the export of raw materials toward the production of higher-value goods. It also hopes to introduce Canadian agricultural technologies and solutions for firefighting aviation.

The two countries will continue discussions on a possible agreement aimed at promoting and protecting foreign investment. Such an agreement could create additional opportunities for companies from both countries to invest and expand their operations.

Kazakhstan has also proposed making greater use of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor, to diversify trade routes. The country believes that this route could strengthen economic links between Central Asia, the Caucasus and European markets while providing Canadian businesses with additional logistics opportunities.

Currently, more than 160 companies and joint ventures with Canadian capital operate in Kazakhstan. The Kazakh government has also suggested using the country as a regional platform for Canadian businesses seeking access to the markets of China and other Central Asian countries.

An interesting aspect of the proposed cooperation is that Kazakhstan is positioning itself not only as a supplier of raw materials but also as a gateway between major Asian and European markets. If investment and transport projects develop further, this could make Kazakhstan an increasingly important partner for Canadian companies looking to expand their presence in the wider Central Asian region.