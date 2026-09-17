German, EU flags removed from Consulate building in St. Petersburg

17 September 2026 19:17 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The European Union and German flags have been removed from the flagpoles of Germany’s Consulate General in St. Petersburg.

According to TASS, the German coat of arms and other emblems have also been removed from the facade of the building on Furshtadskaya Street.

The move follows a decision by Russia’s Foreign Ministry in response to measures taken by Germany against Russian diplomatic and cultural institutions.

On September 7, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Germany’s chargé d’affaires in Moscow had been informed that Russia was withdrawing its consent for the German Consulate General in St. Petersburg to operate.

The consulate must cease its activities by September 18, with all of its employees required to leave Russia by the same date.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also said that Goethe cultural centers operating in Russia must shut down. Staff members sent to Russia were instructed to leave the country no later than September 13.

The German Consulate has been operating in St. Petersburg since 1972.