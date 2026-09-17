Azerbaijan warns of new global and regional security threats

17 September 2026 20:01 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A delegation led by Colonel General Ali Naghiyev, head of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has participated in the 28th meeting of the Conference of Special Services of Turkic States, held in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Speaking at the event, the head of the State Security Service drew attention to new global and regional threats arising from contemporary geopolitical processes, including the serious consequences of ongoing large scale military confrontations for the functioning of transport corridors.

The speech assessed the recruitment of citizens in various ways to participate in military operations as mercenaries, as well as the smuggling of weapons, ammunition and explosive substances illegally removed from conflict zones, as serious threats to the security environment that aggravate the criminogenic situation.

The head of the State Security Service also noted the negative impact of ongoing crises in the Middle East, including the blockade of strategic straits, on world trade, energy security and the global economy.

Against the backdrop of the existing uncertainty, he stressed that no state can remain outside the processes taking place. He also emphasised the importance of further expanding the exchange of experience and information among partner states in order to reliably ensure national security and adopt a unified approach to the challenges ahead.

The meeting assessed the current situation in the world and discussed the necessary steps to ensure regional security amid contemporary challenges.

A final document covering the relevant issues was signed at the meeting.