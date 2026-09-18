Azerbaijan Basketball League announces time of new season opener

18 September 2026 15:12 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 2026/2027 season of the Azerbaijan Basketball League (ABL) will tip off on September 30.

Reigning champions Sabah will face last season's silver medalists LANDAU Lions in the opening game.

The match will be held at the Baku Sports Palace and will start at 19:30.

The Azerbaijan Basketball League (ABL) is the country's top men's professional basketball competition and is organized by the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation. The league brings together professional clubs from different regions of Azerbaijan and determines the national champion each season.

The 2026/27 season will feature eight clubs competing in a 21-round regular season played over three rounds. The top two teams in the standings will advance directly to the semifinals, while teams finishing third through sixth will enter the Play-In stage.

The semifinals and final will be played as best-of-five series, with the first team to record three wins advancing or being crowned champion.