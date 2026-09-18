Azerbaijani boxers open European Elite Championships with victories [PHOTOS]

18 September 2026 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 2026 European Boxing Elite Championships have kicked off in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Both members of the Azerbaijani national team who entered the ring on the opening day secured victories.

Nabi Iskandarov (70kg) faced Milos Poganovic of Montenegro in his opening bout. Winning all three rounds, the Azerbaijani boxer secured a 4-1 victory on points (29:28, 30:27, 28:29, 30:27, 30:27). He will face Fabian Tomkic of Croatia in the round of 16 on September 19.

Seyid Seyidov (85kg) also won his round-of-32 bout, defeating Idris Leganesi of Belgium 4-1 (29:28, 27:30, 29:28, 30:27, 29:28). He will meet Adrian Ricardo of Spain, who received a bye in the opening round, in the round of 16 on September 18.

A total of 406 athletes from 43 countries are taking part in the championships.

The winners of the 2026 European Boxing Elite Championships will be determined on September 25.

Boxing is known as one of the oldest sports in the history of humankind.

The earliest evidence of boxing dates back to Egypt around 3,000 BC.

This sport was introduced to the ancient Olympic Games by the Greeks in the late 7th century BC.

In 1924, the International Amateur Boxing Federation (FIBA) was established.

Since 1946, it has been referred to as the International Boxing Association (AIBA). Boxing made its Olympic debut at the 1904 Games in St. Louis.

In 1926, the boxing championship was held for the first time in Azerbaijan, where national boxers took first place.

Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has been a full member of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Azerbaijani boxers have won many prestigious awards at many international championships.

Aghasi Mammadov has entered Azerbaijan's history of boxing as the first national boxer to win a gold medal at the world championship.

Another Azerbaijani boxer, Fuad Asadov, was among the medallists at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.

Many times, Azerbaijan has been chosen as the host country for major boxing championships.

The AIBA Youth World Championships were held in Baku in 2019. This world championship was the first licensed youth tournament to qualify for the 2010 Olympic Games held in Singapore.

The country also hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing Championships, which was the first major qualifying event for the London 2012 Olympic Games.