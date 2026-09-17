Saudi Arabia said to seek 2-week ceasefire with Houthis
Saudi Arabia has requested that Oman mediate a two-week ceasefire with Yemen's Houthis, seeking to discuss all "humanitarian" demands and potentially announce an agreement at the end of that period, Lebanese media outlet Al-Akhbar reported on Thursday.
According to previous reports, officials from the United States met with Houthi representatives in Oman over the weekend, with the meeting reportedly ending in Washington's decision not to intervene to support Saudi Arabia in its conflict against the Yemeni rebel group and with Houthis promising not to attack US vessels in the Red Sea.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!