Far-right Israelis call for NAZA co-director to be hanged in protest outside parents' home

18 September 2026 11:55 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Dozens of far-right Israelis gathered outside the family home of NAZA filmmaker Rachel Szor on Wednesday, demanding that she be hanged over her documentary on war crimes Israel committed during its genocidal war on Gaza.

Szor and her co-director, Yuval Abraham, have faced growing backlash in Israel since their film won the Special Jury Prize at the Venice International Film Festival on Saturday.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that several of the protesters demanded the “death penalty for traitors.”

One demonstrator said that when Szor and Abraham return to Israel, “they should be tried and go to the gallows, and the family should be expelled and the house sealed.”

A far-right activist with connections to National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir also urged protesters to identify the filmmakers if they saw them in public.

“They won’t sit in any restaurant or any place,” Ben Gvir’s close ally said, referring to Szor and Abraham. “Whoever sees them should circulate it in all the groups - these scums have nowhere to run.”

“This is an act of treason from within,” another protester said, according to the right-wing Israeli news site Walla.

Protesters were also seen holding signs reading “traitors” and waving Israeli army unit flags.

Other protesters vowed to continue demonstrations against Szor and Abraham “until all of Israeli society understands that there are no more blood libels” directed against Israeli soldiers.

NAZA, directed by Oscar-winning filmmakers Szor and Abraham, examines the AI-powered systems used in Israel’s war in Gaza and allegations that high numbers of Palestinian civilian deaths were factored into military targeting decisions.

The documentary features interviews with 24 Israeli military and intelligence insiders, whose identities remained anonymous.

The backlash against the film has extended beyond far-right protesters, with Israeli politicians, journalists, and other public figures attacking the filmmakers and questioning the documentary’s claims.