President Ilham Aliyev’s social media accounts shared video about his visit to Shamakhi district [VIDEO]
Footage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Shamakhi with First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva has been published on the head of state's social media pages.
Footage reads:
"President Ilham Aliyev's visit to the Shamakhi district"
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