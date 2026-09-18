President Ilham Aliyev’s social media accounts shared video about his visit to Shamakhi district [VIDEO]

18 September 2026 01:14 (UTC+04:00)

Footage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Shamakhi with First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva has been published on the head of state's social media pages.

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