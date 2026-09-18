WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange announces his return

18 September 2026 12:08 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has returned to social media platform X, making his first post there in nearly two years.

"I’m back," Assange wrote in a brief message responding to a post from the official WikiLeaks account, which shared a photograph of Assange with the caption, "He’s back."

Assange’s previous post on X was made on June 28, 2024, shortly after his release from a British prison.

The Australian journalist and activist is the founder of WikiLeaks, a platform that publishes classified and confidential documents. In 2010 and 2011, WikiLeaks released a large collection of military records concerning the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, along with diplomatic cables.

In 2010, Swedish authorities issued an arrest warrant for Assange over allegations of sexual assault and rape. After a British court ruled in favor of his extradition in June 2012, Assange sought refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he was granted political asylum.

Since 2019, Assange had been held at London’s Belmarsh Prison. In June 2024, his long-running legal battle with U.S. authorities came to an end with a plea agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Assange pleaded guilty to a single charge related to obtaining and publishing classified information. The court took into account the time he had already spent in custody, allowing him to walk free. Following his release, Assange returned to Australia.

Image: AFP