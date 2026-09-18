Thai PM seemingly slams Israelis amid Jewish cemetery row

18 September 2026 12:38 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul issued a blunt warning to foreigners, seemingly aimed at “Israelis,” on Thursday, telling those who break laws or seek private burial sites that they should “go die back home, not here.”

His statement comes amid the recent forced relocation of graves from an unlicensed Jewish cemetery near Bangkok.

Speaking at the Interior Ministry, Anutin addressed requests to establish private cemeteries and religious sites without proper approval.

“You cannot simply set up a religious site on your own. Whatever form it takes, it must respect Thai society and culture. I have recently heard that there is also a request to build a private cemetery. That is going too far,” he said.

“They are already fortunate to be allowed to come here. If they come, they should make an honest living. If they are going to die, they should go die back home, not here. And do not come here to take advantage of people.”

The remarks came days after Thai authorities ordered the clearance of a Jewish cemetery in Chachoengsao province’s Bang Khla district.

The site, purchased about five years ago by Bangkok’s Jewish community and Chabad, had its burial permit expire in 2023 without renewal.

Officials found four bodies, three “Israeli” nationals and one British national, buried there, with most interments occurring after the license had lapsed and without proper notification.

Two of the deceased had overstayed their visas.

The prime minister said his words targeted no single nationality, citing cases involving people from Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa, while insisting that Thailand remains open to honest tourists and investors.