List of major investor countries released

18 September 2026 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

According to a report by the State Statistical Committee, this figure represents a 21.2 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

In January–August 2026, investments totaling $1,821.1 million (₼3,095.9 million) were made in fixed capital using funds from foreign states and international organizations.

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