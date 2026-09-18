List of major investor countries released
In January–August 2026, investments totaling $1,821.1 million (₼3,095.9 million) were made in fixed capital using funds from foreign states and international organizations.
According to a report by the State Statistical Committee, this figure represents a 21.2 percent increase compared to the same period last year.
Major investor countries:
United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Türkiye
United Arab Emirates
Russia
USA
Switzerland
Japan
Iran
Hungary
France
India
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!