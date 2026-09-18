Putin extends Russia’s Western food import ban through 2028

18 September 2026 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended a ban on imports of certain agricultural and food products from Western countries.

Under the new decision, the import restrictions will remain in effect until December 31, 2028.

Russia first imposed the ban in August 2014 on imports of certain agricultural products, raw materials, and food products from countries that had introduced sanctions against Moscow.

The measures cover meat and processed meat products, fish and seafood, vegetables, fruit, and dairy products. Following the latest amendment, restrictions on imports of these products from certain countries will remain in place through the end of 2028.

The import ban applies to certain products from countries including the United States, the European Union, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Ukraine, Albania, Montenegro, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.