At least 15 killed in explosion near mosque in Pakistan

18 September 2026 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

At least 15 people have been killed and more than 50 injured in an explosion near a mosque in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Police said the blast occurred during Friday prayers. The injured, including police officers, have been taken to a district hospital for treatment.

The mosque is located near a police station. A local police official told Geo News that a vehicle loaded with explosives crashed into the gate of the police station before detonating.

The explosion caused significant damage to the mosque, with one of its walls collapsing. Nearby buildings were also damaged.

After the attack, police and security personnel cordoned off the area and began a search operation to find the attackers.