Azerbaijan railways purchases seven locomotives from China
Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) has purchased seven locomotives from China.
According to ADY, the locomotives purchased from China have already been delivered to Azerbaijan.
The locomotives were manufactured by China’s CRRC Ziyang Co., Ltd.
In June this year, ADY and CRRC Ziyang also signed a contract for the purchase of four new mainline passenger locomotives. The locomotives are scheduled to be delivered to Azerbaijan during 2027.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!