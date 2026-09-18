Netanyahu: We will defeat Hamas, Iran's regime
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted on Thursday that his country will defeat Hamas and the Iranian regime and "deal with Hezbollah."
Speaking at a ceremony honoring the Shin Bet intelligence agency at President Isaac Herzog's residence, Netanyahu stressed that "we are settling accounts with these murderers who murdered our people, our daughters, our women and our children on October 7."
On Hamas, he claimed that "there are not many left because we are dealing with them."
Earlier this month, Netanyahu said that Israel is "very close" to ending Iran's "terrorist regime," after which "the entire axis will ultimately collapse."
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!