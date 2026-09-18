Baku to host first National Costume Day Festival [PHOTOS]

18 September 2026 14:14 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku will host its first National Costume Day festival on September 19 at the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve, offering a full-day programme dedicated to the richness, beauty and distinctive character of Azerbaijan's national costume heritage.

The festival will be held at two main venues - Gosha Gala Square and the grounds of the Shirvanshahs' Palace Complex.

A key feature of the event will be the participation of all guests, officials, representatives of state institutions and media outlets in national costumes. In this way, national dress will serve not only as an object of display, but also as the main symbol connecting everyone taking part in the festival.

The programme at Gosha Gala Square will run from 11:00 to 18:00. An exhibition of Azerbaijani national costumes and information materials about them will be open throughout the day, while an exhibition of historical costumes used in the film "Taghiyev" will run from 12:00 to 18:00.

The square will host a series of national dance performances, beginning at 13:30. From 13:40 to 14:00, visitors will see a presentation of costumes reflecting the historical period depicted in the film "Taghiyev."

A presentation of national costumes featuring Icherisheher residents will follow from 14:35 to 14:50, while ethnic costumes accompanied by national music will be presented from 14:50 to 15:10.

Students of the College of Industry and Technology will present national costumes from 15:20 to 15:50, followed by another national dance performance.

From 16:00 to 16:35, local designer Mehriban Khalilzade will present her original collection. At the same time, from 16:00 to 18:00, visitors will be able to watch the process of making and producing kelaghayi and take part in the "Arachin in My Hands" master class.

Nargiz Surkhayeva's original collection will be presented from 16:50 to 17:20. Students of the Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic will perform national dances from 17:20 to 17:30, followed by a presentation of an original collection by local designer Gunay Hasanli from 17:30 to 18:00.

The evening programme will continue at the Shirvanshahs' Palace Complex from 18:00 to 20:40, beginning with a procession.

The official opening will take place from 18:30 to 18:35, with opening remarks by Rufat Mahmud, chairman of the Board of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve.

A folklore ensemble will give a concert from 18:35 to 18:50, followed by national dance performances.

At 19:00, Gulzada Abdulova will present her collection "From the Past to the Present." National dance performances will continue from 19:20 to 19:30, followed by a presentation of Gulnara Khalilova's national costume collection from 19:30 to 19:50.

The programme will then turn to the traditional clothing of different peoples. Dances of the peoples of the world will be performed from 19:50 to 20:00, followed by a presentation of national costumes from different countries with the participation of foreign embassies from 20:00 to 20:10.

The festival will conclude with the multimedia performance "The Breath of Baku," scheduled from 20:10 to 20:40.

The organizers say the festival will combine exhibitions, costume presentations, traditional crafts, music, dance and contemporary design, giving visitors an opportunity to explore Azerbaijan's national costume heritage in the historic setting of Icherisheher.