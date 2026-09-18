18th Uzeyir Hajibayli Int'l Music Festival set to begin

18 September 2026 11:49 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 18th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival, dedicated to great composer and founder of Azerbaijan's professional music tradition Uzeyir Hajibayli, will begin in Azerbaijan on September 18.

The festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, will run until September 30.

The annual music festival brings together renowned performers and ensembles from several countries.

Alongside Baku, concerts, performances, exhibitions, presentations and other cultural events will be held in Agjabadi, Ganja, Shusha, Lachin, Aghdam and Lankaran.

Various events will also take place in Uzbekistan, Germany and Turkiye as part of the festival.

This year's festival will also feature the 1st Congress of Composers of the Turkic World, which will be held in Baku.