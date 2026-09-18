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Friday, September 18, 2026

Foreign investment in Azerbaijan’s fixed capital rises 19.2%

18 September 2026 15:30 (UTC+04:00)
Foreign investment in Azerbaijan’s fixed capital rises 19.2%
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Azerbaijan attracted 3.17 billion manats ($1.86 billion) in investment from foreign financial sources for fixed capital in January-August 2026. The State Statistics Committee noted that the figure increased by 19.2% compared with the same period in 2025. Of the investments in fixed capital financed by foreign sources...

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