SOFAZ and Brookfield discuss new joint investment opportunities

18 September 2026 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

An exchange of views took place between the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) and Brookfield on the development of existing cooperation and the exploration of new joint investment opportunities.

According to the Fund, the discussion took place during the working visit of SOFAZ Executive Director Israfil Mammadov to Canada.

As part of the visit, Mammadov attended the “Canada Investment Summit 2026,” held in Toronto on September 14–15, and held a series of meetings with the heads of leading institutional investors.

Organized under the auspices of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and in partnership with institutions such as the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments), the summit brought together global investors, executives from Canadian companies and public sector representatives.

Discussions at the event focused on mobilizing long-term capital, promoting new investment opportunities, increasing investments in productive assets, and strengthening economic growth and resilience.

During the visit, Mammadov held meetings with the heads of leading Canadian institutional investors, including Elizabeth Wademan, President and CEO of the Canada Development Investment Corporation (CDEV); John Graham, President and CEO of CPP Investments; Patrick Charbonneau, Chief Investment Officer of PSP Investments; and Yannik Beaudoin, President and CEO of the Canada Development Fund.

The discussions focused on Canada’s investment climate, emerging investment trends in global markets, the mobilization of public and private capital for strategic projects, and investment prospects in the energy transition and infrastructure sectors.

A series of meetings with government officials also took place during the business trip. Discussions with Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Ontario Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy centered on the region’s investment environment, priority economic sectors, and opportunities available to international investors.

Additionally, a meeting with Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, addressed prospects for developing economic and investment ties between the two countries, as well as opportunities for cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Mammadov also met with Frank McKenna, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Brookfield and Deputy Chair of Toronto-Dominion Bank, as well as Bruce Flatt, CEO of Brookfield.

The meetings focused on the current investment climate in global private markets, capital allocation to real assets, and long-term investment opportunities, particularly in the infrastructure and energy sectors.

Additionally, the parties exchanged views on the impact of digitalization and rising energy demand on global investment markets, as well as on developing the existing partnership between SOFAZ and Brookfield and exploring new joint investment opportunities.

Meetings held with Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) and Malaysia’s Employees Provident Fund (EPF/KWSP) involved discussions on global financial market outlooks, portfolio diversification, and the investment strategy approaches of major institutional investors.