Azerbaijan, UAE enhance cooperation in museum field [PHOTOS]

18 September 2026 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan National Art Museum has hosted an event highlighting the rich history and prospects of museums in Azerbaijan and the UAE.

The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Azerbaijan, Mohammed Al Blooshi, welcomed the attendees and stated that culture and heritage serve as a common language among nations, promoting the development of bilateral ties, building bridges of communication, and bringing countries closer together.

Mohammed Al Blooshi noted that bilateral relations between the UAE and Azerbaijan have transformed into an exemplary model of partnership based on mutual trust, respect, and a shared vision for sustainable development, thanks to the vision and efforts of the leaders of both friendly nations.

He pointed out that museums in the UAE are not merely venues for preserving historical artifacts, but are knowledge and cultural hubs that bridge the rich heritage of the past with ambitious goals for the future.

Deputy Minister of Culture Saadat Yusifova stressed the special importance of expanding cooperation and future prospects between Azerbaijan and the UAE in the field of museum management.

Saadat Yusifova emphasized that strengthening ties between Azerbaijani and UAE museums would help bring the cultural heritage of both nations to a broader audience.

Key areas for prospective collaboration included organizing joint exhibitions, exchanging professional experience among museum staff, executing joint scientific and educational programs, fostering networks among curators and specialists, as well as sharing expertise in digital projects and museum administration.

Fatema Al Hammadi, Secretary of the Zayed National Museum, characterized museums not only as sites where historical and cultural heritage is preserved, but also as carriers of human memory. She noted that museums tell the story of their location, safeguarding knowledge gathered across generations to pass it on to the future.

Fatema Al Hammadi shared that museums located across Abu Dhabi present distinct chapters of the nation's history and cultural legacy. She highlighted that the Zayed National Museum tells the story of the UAE's land and people while honoring the legacy and core values of the nation's late founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The Secretary of the Zayed National Museum added that relations between the UAE and Azerbaijan rest on strong foundations of friendship and cooperation, with culture and art enriching these ties with deeper human and civilizational meaning.

Shirin Malikova, Director of the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, outlined that the institution she leads is one of the country's prominent cultural venues, safeguarding a rich collection of both Azerbaijani and international art.

She pointed out that the museum's collection comprises over 18,000 works. The exhibitions trace the development of Azerbaijani art from ancient and medieval times to the contemporary era.

"At the same time, artistic works from Western Europe, Russia, Iran, Turkey, China, Japan, India, and other countries are presented alongside Azerbaijani art under the same roof. However, having a rich collection alone is no longer enough for a museum today. One of our main goals is building continuous engagement with visitors. To this end, we organize various projects, masterclasses, lectures, and dedicated programs for children and families," she said.

A film showcasing Abu Dhabi's museum landscape was subsequently screened. The feature presented key cultural spaces representing various stages of the nation's history, highlighting museum operations across heritage preservation, research, education, community engagement, and cultural exchange.

The official part concluded with a video about the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, which highlighted its place in the country's cultural life through the history of the museum, its collection, and its current activities.

The event continued with an artistic program that combined a performance by Emirati pianist and composer Ahmed Al Hashemi with artistic acts dedicated to the musical arts of Azerbaijan.

Following the conclusion of the program, the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates presented the guests with certificates of appreciation.

The participants also visited the exposition of the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, where they were able to view works reflecting the richness and diversity of Azerbaijan's artistic heritage.