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Friday, September 18, 2026

Azerbaijan accuses France of bias over travel warning

18 September 2026 17:20 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan accuses France of bias over travel warning
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has firmly condemned and rejected an attempt by the spokesperson for the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs to justify France’s travel warning for Azerbaijan by citing allegations of “arbitrary detention and the risk of unfair trial.”

In a statement dated September 17, the Azerbaijani MFA said it was unacceptable to portray judicial proceedings conducted in accordance with Azerbaijani legislation in specific criminal cases as politically motivated or to attempt to interfere in Azerbaijan’s judicial system.

The ministry also said France’s criticism of Azerbaijan overlooked problems within its own law enforcement and penitentiary systems.

“Furthermore, the French side’s conduct, including violations of international law, racism, discrimination, and the restriction of human rights, is well known to all,” the MFA said.

The Azerbaijani side called on France to refrain from what it described as baseless and biased allegations regarding Azerbaijan, respect the country’s sovereignty and internal affairs, and cease approaches that damage bilateral relations.

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